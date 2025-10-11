Posted by admin

Nelson County Jail Logs — Oct. 1-10, 2025

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Correctional Center. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. Everyone booked into the jail is presumed to be innocent. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025

Ashley Nicole Cox, 40, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 9:02 a.m. Oct. 1, 2025,, by the Bullitt County sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

Jessi Alice Watt, 41, Louisville, failure to appear; receiving stolen property, $10,000 or more; theft of identity of another person without consent. Bond total is $5,000 cash. Booked at 9:54 a.m. Oct. 2, 2025, by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Anthony James Johnson, 39, Louisville, unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree; promotion or procuring the use of a minor by electronic means. No bond. Booked at 2:52 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mitchell Ray Ramsey, 44, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:17 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Coulter, 40, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, Oct. 3, 2025

Jefferson Scott Helton, 57, Bardstown, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 7:58 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, by Nelson Circuit Court.

Michael Lawshawn Depp, 49, Hopkinsville, probation violation (for felony offense)(2 counts). No bond. Booked at 3:11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Nicole Ramsey, 41, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 4:16 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Jesse Elee Bright, 44, Lebanon, wanton endangerment, first-degree; no insurance card; leaving the scene of an accident; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs. etc.; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); driving on a DUI-suspended license; wanton endangerment, first-degree, police officer; operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025

Hugo Alberto Perez, 18, Lexington, fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); driving ona DUI suspended license; no operators license; speeding, 26 mph over speed limit; license to be in possession; reckless driving; improper passing; failure to signal; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc; wanton endangerment, first-degree; wanton endangerment first-degree, police officer; no insurance card; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motro vehilce); possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:24 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler Dauane Walton, 28, Bardstown, failure to appear; failure to wear seat belts; possession of marijuana; trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). Bond total is $23,000 cash. Booked at 3:21 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025 by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Monday, Oct. 6, 2025

Travis Miles Erickson, 38, Chaplin, fugitive from another state. No bond. Booked at 10:17 a.m. Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025

Ledonte Hishon Herriford, 33, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree, dating violence (minor injury). No bond. Booked at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, by Nelson District Court.

Savian Montrez Paschal, 32, Bardstown, contempt of court. Bond is $10,000 unsecured. Booked at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025

Joshua Lee Hill, 39, Jacksonville, Fla., tampering with physical evidence; criminal trespassing, third-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Martez Johnson, 33, Bardstown, failure to appear; receivng stolen property, $1,000 to less than $10,000 in value. Released on recognizance. Booked at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Leah Marie Hicks, 43, Louisville, criminal trespassing, third-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with physical evidence. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tara Nicole Thrift, 29, Ashland, Va., flagrant non-support. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 10:52 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025

Jeffery Scott Martin, 47, New Haven, strangulation, first-degree (domestic violence related); unlawful imprisonment, second-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order (2 counts). Bond total is $25,000 cash. Booked at 4:47 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John Charles Watkins 46, Bardstown, violation of a Kentucky protective order. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 6:56 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Teresa Louise Jackson, 36, Loretto, probation violation (for technical violation). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:24 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, by Probation & Parole.

William Chace Mattingly, 33, Bardstown, assault, second-degree. Bond is $20,000 cash. Booked at 3:02 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Travis Aaron Robinson, 41, Louisville, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; possession of marijuana. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 9:03 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

Phillip Scott Wheatley, 44, Bardstown, no registration plates; driving on a DUI suspended license. Released on recognizance. Booked at 1:35 a.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Alex Hudson Hagan, 37, Bardstown, criminal trespassing, third-degree. Released on recognizance. Booked at 2 a.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jennifer Lynn Boyd, 44, Taylorsville, failure to appear. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 3:12 a.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Shawn Michael Cecil, 52, Bardstown, failure to signal; fleeing or evading police, third-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance. No bond. Booked at 1:21 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Roberto Joaquin Aguilar, 32, Antioch, Tenn., operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; no seat belts; reckless driving; no operators license; no insurance card. No bond. Booked at 5:35 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

William Adam Donahue, 38, Bardstown, disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:44 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, by the Nelson County Jail.

Kimberly Ann James, 37, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 6:04 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, by the Nelson District Court.

Malcolm Leslie Parsons, 42, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 6:17 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Erin Lynn Edwards, 48, Gatesville, Texas, reckless driving; resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 8:54 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, by Kentucky State Police.

-30-