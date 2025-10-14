Posted by admin

Obituary: Sarah ‘Sally’ Katherine Newcomb, 82, Bardstown

Sarah “Sally” Katherine Newcomb, 82, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Oc. 11, 2025, at Cooper Trail Senior Living. She was born June 1, 1943, in Lebanon to the late Arch Louis and Margaret A. “Maggie” Beard O’Daniel.

SARAH “SALLY” KATHERNINE NEWCOMB

After graduating college from Spalding College in Louisville, she worked as a dietician at Louisville Children’s Hospital. She was also a flight attendant for TWA and worked in the University of Kentucky Student Center before having children.

She then became a wife, mother and homemaker, which is what she always wanted to be. To quote her, she wanted to have two kids close together so she had the first two 5 minutes apart. She was a woman of faith and a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. She was a devoted follower of Jesus, participating in many non-denomination Bible studies and prayer groups throughout her life.

Prior to moving to Bardstown, she lived in Greeneville, Tenn., where she raised her three sons with her first husband, Patrick D. Johnson. After his untimely passing, she remarried John L. Newcomb, and they shared a wonderful life together in Bardstown.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she served in the choir. She had a passion for taking care of her family. She loved spending time with family and friends, which included cooking her many famous recipes for them.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cooper Trail Senior Living, Caring Excellence, and VNA Health at Home Hospice Care for providing loving care to their Mom and Grandma during the last days of her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Patrick Dean Johnson III; her second husband, John Ligouri Newcomb; one sister, Melinda O’Daniel; one brother, Archie L. O’Daniel; one stepgrandson, David C. Newcomb; and her father and mother-in-law, Patrick Dean and Nancy Hubbard Johnson II.

She is survived by three sons, Patrick (Ana) Johnson of Knoxville, Paul (Stephanie) Johnson of Campbellsville and Daniel (Vicky) Johnson of Greeneville, Tenn.; three stepdaughters, Ann Newcomb (Phil Kirk) of Big Pine Key, Fla., Cathy (Tom) Mendenhall of St. Michaels, Md., and Barbara Greenwell (Chuck Mattingly) of Bardstown; two stepsons, Jack (Michelle) Newcomb and Bill (Karen) Newcomb, both of Bardstown; one sister, Margaret O. Mott of Lexington; two brothers, Jerome B. O’Daniel of Lexington and Joseph D. (Betty) O’ Daniel of Lebanon; eight grandchildren, Sara Johnson, Samuel Johnson, Juan Daniel Johnson, Hayes Johnson, Harper Johnson, Hadley Johnson, Ally (Alex) Windham and Anna Johnson; 16 stepgrandchildren; 31 stepgreat-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, special in-laws and friends.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, and 9:30-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to make a donation in her name to the Basilica of Saint Joseph Proto-Cathedral or to Catholic Charities of Louisville.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-