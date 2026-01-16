City issues boil water advisory for parts of New Haven Road, Ballard Lane

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 — The City of Bardstown issued a boil water advisory for city water customers who live between 5941 – 6945 New Haven Rd and all addresses on Ballard Lane due to a burst water line in the area.

Customers may experience low or intermittent water pressure, and, therefore, drinking water should be boiled as a precautionary measure. This advisory will be in effect for approximately 2-3 days. The City will notify customers when the advisory is lifted.

