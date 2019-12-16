Posted by admin

Obituary: William Odell Nalley Sr., 87, Bardstown

William Odell Nalley Sr., 87, of Bardstown, died Sunday Dec. 15, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born Dec. 29, 1931, in Cedar Creek to the late Joseph Odell and Mary Lee Coyle Nalley. He was a farmer in the Cedar Creek area and a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War. He was a long time member of The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Iva Raye White Nalley; and two sisters, Lettie Geneva Nalley and Otis Marie Nalley.

He is survived by one son, William Odell Nalley Jr. of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Victor Bramlett officiating. Burial is in The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, and after 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the funeral home.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to The First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-