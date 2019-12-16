Posted by admin

Obituary: Adam Loader, 38, Bardstown

Adam Loader, 38, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 19, 1981, in Lexington. He was an employee of The Old Talbott Tavern. He was an Eagle Scout, a 2000 graduate of Bardstown High School, a University of Kentucky graduate, and a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

He is survived by his parents, Rick and Trina Loader of Bardstown; one sister, Bethany (Justin) Baker of Shreveport, La.; three nephews, Isaac Baker, Kyle Baker and Levi Baker; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Brumley of Louisville; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), with a private burial in Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville with the Rev. Jim Summers, the Rev. Jackie Summers, and the Rev. Meredith Sprigler officiating.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Barlow Funeral Home, and 9:30-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the church.

Memorial contributions may go to First Christian Church (D.O.C.) of Bardstown.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

