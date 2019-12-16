Posted by admin

Obituary: Wendell Houston Hornback, 80, Bardstown

Wendell Houston Hornback, 80, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 19, 1939, in Cash. He was a retired engineer tech and a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard. He deeply loved his God, his family, and his country.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Hornback.

He is survived by his son, David (DaVonna) Hornback; two grandchildren, the Rev. Nathan (Taylor) Hornback and Caleb (Nicole) Hornback; and one great-grandson, Judah.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Nathan Houston Hornback officiating.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

