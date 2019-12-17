Posted by admin

Legislative Update: Volunteering this Christmas season is the best gift of all

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 –– It is hard to believe 2020 is nearly upon us. After the whirlwind of Thanksgiving, Christmas is nearly here. Lights are on the trees, candles are in the windows and children are writing their lists to Santa. It is the season of giving and a perfect time for communities to help those less fortunate.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

Please take time this holiday season to give back to our communities, whether that is by being a volunteer bell ringer for the Salvation Army, taking a name from an Angel Tree or volunteering for other worthy causes in this great state.

More than 77 million Americans annually volunteer through an organization, according to a report by the Corporation for National and Community Service. More than 978,000 Kentuckians, or 28 percent of the state’s population, volunteered last year. Their service had an estimated economic value of more than $2.3 billion. Another 51.2 percent of Kentuckians report doing favors for neighbors, which researchers call acts of “informal volunteering.”

The holidays present a great opportunity to instill the virtue of volunteerism with our children. After all, it is “the reason for the season.” And more often than not, the act of volunteering leads to a great time for all and shapes memories for a lifetime.

Other memories come from spending time with family and friends. But this Christmas, as we count our blessings, let’s also remember those that have to work during the holidays. Let us be extra nice to those stressed retail clerks and service providers by sharing the joy with them. Be kind.

A quarter of Americans will be required to work on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day or New Year’s Day, according to a recent poll. But 45 percent said there’s at least a chance they will work one of those holidays. And many of them are not in the retail industry.

That’s why it is important to remember hospital staffers, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and every other public servant who keeps us safe. We can’t thank them enough. Lastly, let’s not forget those brave men and women service members who protect us at home and abroad. Let’s keep all these in our thoughts and prayers.

I joke that I ramble sometimes, but I also want to thank every one of you for allowing me to serve as your Senator. It is an honor and a privilege to represent you in Frankfort. In closing, I would like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. It truly is a special time of year where family and friends reconnect.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, represents the 14th District that encompasses Casey, Marion, Nelson and Spencer counties as well a portion of Jefferson County including Fern Creek and Jeffersontown. He can be reached by calling his office in Frankfort at 502-564-8100, his home in Lebanon at 270-692-6945 or emailing him at senatorhigdon@gmail.com. You can also follow him on Twitter at @SenatorJimmy.

-30-