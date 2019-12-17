Posted by admin

Obituary: Ann Louise Thompson Crepps, 56

Ann Louise Thompson Crepps, 56, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was the daughter of Howard and Aline Thompson of New Hope. She was a lifelong resident of Nelson County and a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church.

ANN LOUISE THOMPSON CREPPS

Her purpose in this life was so incredibly clear. Her unconditional love was always felt by her family and so many others. She touched the lives of many with her life of service and selflessness. She enjoyed life to the fullest every single day. She will be deeply missed by many.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years Steve Crepps, who celebrated their anniversary on Dec. 8, 2019; one daughter, Holly (Nate) McCombs of Lexington; two sons, Stephen (Ashley) Crepps of Bardstown and Luke Crepps (Loren Frazier) of Louisville; and six grandchildren, Emily Louise, Josie Marie, Benjamin Nathaniel, Lucy Kate, Jackson Wallace, and Annie Layne.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A celebration of her life will take place noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Hospice of Nelson County would be appreciated.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-