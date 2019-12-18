Posted by admin

Obituary: William E. ‘Willie’ ‘PeeWee’ Burgen, 55, Bardstown

William E. “Willie” “PeeWee” Burgen, 55, of Bardstown, died at 3:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. He was born Sept. 26,1964, in Louisville to Carl and Pearlie Ann Hill Burgen. He was a member of the Mount Olivet Baptist Church, a 1982 graduate of Washington County High School and an previous employee of Roby’s Country Gardens.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Burgen (May 14, 2005) and his mother, Ann Hill Burgen (Feb. 15, 2009).

Survivors include one daughter, Tabitha Burgen of Louisville; one stepson, Daniel Morris (Holly) of Lawrenceburg; one grandson, Nikolai Kolisz; three stepgrandchildren, Jeordie Morris, Antoinette Morris and Archer Morris; his father, Carl Burgen of Springfield; two sisters, Donna Hundley (Tommy) of Perryville and Pam Hutchins (Tim) of Springfield; and two brothers, Ron Burgen (Blaine) of Danville and Kenny Burgen (Alice Walker) of Bardstown.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield with Bro. Gary Osborne officiating. Burial is in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Bloomfield.

Serving as pallbearers will be Kenny Burgen, Tommy Hundley, Payton Young, John Phillips, Larry Hill and Dick Roby.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at the funeral home.

The Carey & Son Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

