Board issues final approvals for design, construction of new elementary school

Second-graders from the Bardstown Primary School perform a song during the school board’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2019.

By JIM BROOKS

Nelson County Gazette / WBRT Radio

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 — The Bardstown Board of Education took steps to move forward the school district’s plans to build a new elementary school on the former Salt River Electric property it owns on Templin Avenue.

The new school will be about 80,000 square feet in size and include classroom space as well as non-traditional instruction space, including areas designed in the hallways, and a cafeteria area that is being designed to easily convert to instruction or recreation space.

The board approved the BG-2 form, which addresses the new building’s energy design criteria, and the BG-3 form, which provides a more accurate construction cost estimate.

Representatives from the architects provided the board with a PowerPoint slide show of what the school’s interior spaces will look like.

The board will have an opportunity to virtually “walk through” the new building at its January board meeting.

The board reviewed slides of the interior of the new elementary school that will be built on the district’s Templin property. The new school will house grades 2 through 5.

COPYING CONTRACT. The board approved an amended contract with XBS Office Solutions for its copying and printing equipment. The district is currently halfway through a five-year contract, and the amended contract will replace all of the district’s printers and copiers with new units that will require the use of a school ID to identify the user to improve accountability and reduce waste.

The new equipment will also be Chromebook friendly, and allow Chromebook users to print documents — something the existing equipment is unable to do.

TURF FIELD. The board also approved the bid for the artificial turf installation on the high school football field from Daniel Island, S.C.-based Sprinturf.

The company is well known and in the past year installed approximately 200 turf fields, according to Todd Hodd, director of instructional related services. The company was one of six bidders on the project.

The company plans to begin the installation after Jan. 1, 2020, and have the installation completed by May 1, 2020.

The board also approved a revised BG-1 construction estimate for the turf field project.

In other business, the board of education:

— approved an application for a grant from the WHAS Crusade for Children. If approved the money would be used to build a soft-surface track around the existing primary school playground that was funded by prior Crusade for Children grants.

— voted to keep the 2020 board meeting schedule the same time, date and place as in the past. The board meets at noon on the third Tuesday of every month in the board meeting room in Central Office.

