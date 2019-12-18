Posted by admin

Obituary: Roland Hurst, 86, Cox’s Creek

Roland Hurst, 86, of Coxs Creek, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. He was born in Harrodsburg to the late James and Hellice Hurst. He was a retired Master Sargent of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fairfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and four sisters, Joyce Woods, Gustie Dennie, Marie Louallen, and Shirley Bond.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Patsy Hurst; one daughter, Cathy Richardson (Mike); one son, David Hurst (Melinda); two sisters, Barbara Mulrooney (Jim) and Marian Metcalfe (Joe); two brothers, Dennie Hurst and Jimmy Hurst (Michelle); and five grandchildren, Brandon, Jimmy, Haley, Casey, and Blake.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road in Louisville with burial at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Fairfield.

The Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

