Posted by admin

Obituary: Oveda Miracle McKinley, 66, Hodgenville

Oveda Miracle McKinley, 66, of Hodgenville, died Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville surround by her family. She was born June 27, 1953, in Bell County to the late Hillary Jack and Hassie Wilder Miracle. She worked as a machine operator with Johnson and Johnson. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Jimmy Jack Miracle and Boyd Wayne Miracle; one sister, Helen Miracle Skaggs; and one brother, Dallas Miracle.

She is survived by her of husband of 24 years, Marvin McKinley of Hodgenville; two stepsons, Shannon Dean McKinley and William Heath McKinley, both of Ohio; two brothers, Clarence (Carolyn) Miracle, and Victor Miracle, both of Ohio; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, several great nieces, nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating. Burial is in the Bonnieville Cemetery in Bonnieville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in the Chapel William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Feed the Children, Kosair Children Hospital or the American Cancer Society.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel, 612 N. Lincoln Blvd. Hodgenville, is in charge of arrangements.

-30-