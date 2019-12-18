Posted by admin

Cox’s Creek man files Wednesday to challege McConnell in GOP primary





Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 — A Cox’s Creek man has filed to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell for his seat in the U.S. Senate in the May 2020 primary.

On Wednesday, Wendell K. Crow of Cox’s Creek filed as a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate.

Crow is the fifth Republican to file for the U.S. Senate seat that will be on the May primary ballot.

In addition to Crow and incumbent Sen. Mitch McConnell, fellow Republicans Paul John Frangedakis of Lexington, Louis Grider of Elizabethtown, and C. Wesley Morgan of Richmond have filled to be candidates for the U.S. Senate seat.

BRETT GUTHRIE

DEMOCRATS FILE TOO. Two Democrats have filed as candidates for the U.S. Senate as well.

Andrew J. Maynard of Georgetown filed as a candidate on Nov. 12th, and John R. Sharpensteen of Bonnieville filed on Nov. 21st.

2ND DISTRICT CONGRESSIONAL RACE. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Brett Guthrie filed to keep his seat representing Kentucky’s 2nd Congressional District on Dec. 2.

So far, no other Republicans have filed to challenge Guthrie in the May primary.

Democrat Hank Linderman of Falls of Rough is the only Democrat who has filed to run for Guthrie’s congressional seat.

In 2018, Linderman won the Democratic primary for the 2nd District Congressional seat. However he lost to Guthrie in the Nov. 2018 general election.

The deadline to file as a candidate on the May primary ballot is 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2019.

The filing deadline used to fall on the last Tuesday in January, but was changed by the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly and SB60, which moved the filing deadline to the first Friday following the first Monday in January.

