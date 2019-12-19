Posted by admin

Bardstown woman indicted on rape charges after sex with NC Jail inmate

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 — A Bardstown woman was indicted Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 on two counts of third-degree rape.

According to the indictment, Lisa Avery, 52, of Bardstown in her position as an employee of the Nelson County Jail, allegedly had sexual intercourse with an inmate incarcerated at the jail.

The indictment states she had sex with the victim on two occasions, Aug. 20, 2019, and Sept. 15, 2019.

Third-degree rape is a Class D felony, punishable by 1 to 5 years in prison.

In Kentucky, there are five conditions in state law where a third-degree rape charge is applicable.

One of those five conditions is an instance when the offender is a jailer (or is associated with the Department of Corrections) and knows that the victim is incarcerated, supervised, evaluated, or treated by the Department of Corrections.

The bond will be set at Avery’s arraignment, which is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Jan. 9, 2020.

Editor’s Note: The indictment of a person by a grand jury or otherwise is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

