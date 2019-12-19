Thursday, December 19th, 2019 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 18, 2019

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Monte Jerel Wilson, 26, contempt of court.

Paul S. O’Daniel, 47, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; entry on land to shoot/hunt/fish/trap without consent; illegal take or pursue deer or wild turkey; resident hunting/trapping without a license or permit.

Christopher Lee Mazur, 48, contempt of court.

William L. Kelley, 74, failure to appear.

Jason Douglas Fletcher, 41, failure to appear; non-paymenet of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts).

Mark Anthony Goodlett, 51, failure to appear.

-30-

