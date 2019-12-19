Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 18, 2019
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Monte Jerel Wilson, 26, contempt of court.
Paul S. O’Daniel, 47, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; entry on land to shoot/hunt/fish/trap without consent; illegal take or pursue deer or wild turkey; resident hunting/trapping without a license or permit.
Christopher Lee Mazur, 48, contempt of court.
William L. Kelley, 74, failure to appear.
Jason Douglas Fletcher, 41, failure to appear; non-paymenet of court costs, fees or fines (3 counts).
Mark Anthony Goodlett, 51, failure to appear.
-30-