Posted by admin

Holiday feature: Cheesy potato casserole sure to be a comfort food hit this holiday

NELSON COUNTY GAZETTE

Holiday Features Editor

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 — (Culinary.net) ’The holiday season is nothing if not a time to enjoy the sights, sounds — and tastes — of past holiday celebrations.

Here’s a comfort food recipe that is simple to make and sure to please your holiday guests — and it is as good the next day as it is the day it is first served, and is the perfect companion to leftover turkey, gravy and dressing. This recipe with crumbled bacon and cubed potatoes smothered in melted cheddar cheese is sure to satisfy!

Cheesy Baked Potato Casserole

5 pounds red potatoes, cubed

1 pound bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 pound cheddar cheese, cubed

16 ounces shredded cheddar cheese

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 cup mayonnaise

8 ounces sour cream

1 tablespoon minced chives

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Heat oven to 325° F.

In large bowl, combine potatoes and bacon.

In separate large bowl, combine cheese, onion, mayonnaise, sour cream, chives, salt and pepper. Add to potato and bacon mixture until combined.

Pour into 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Bake 50-60 minutes until browned and bubbly.

SOURCE:

Culinary.net