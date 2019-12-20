Posted by admin

Obituary: Beatrice Brinner Hatfield, 102, Bardstown

Beatrice Brinner Hatfield, 102, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Windsor Gardens. She was born Sept. 10, 1917, in Nelson County. She worked her entire life and retired from Owens Illinois. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Throughout her life she enjoyed family, gardening, shopping, and housekeeping. She lived on her own till she was 100 with the loving care of her daughter and son-in-law next door. She spent the last year and a half in the great care of Windsor Gardens where she endeared herself to both the staff and residents alike.

She was preceded by her husband of almost 78 years Ivan Earl Hatfield; five sisters, Roevella Willis, Lela Fields, Lily Ferriell, Kathleen Nau, and Mary Patterson; and three brothers, John W. Brinner, Harry Brinner, and Jerome Brinner.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Ann Johnson (Charlie) of Bardstown; one sister, Janice Carrico; two granddaughters, Marcia Cammack (Mike Husband) and Charlotte Yeast; and three great-grandchildren, Matthew Cammack, Dustin Yeast and Kayla Yeast.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

