Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 19, 2019
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Ryan Kevin Chesser, 22, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); parole violation (for technical violation).
Michael Joseph Rozaieski, 47, assault, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
Karl Thomas Blincoe, 40, contempt of court.
Justin Creed Rowlett, 24, contempt of court.
Justin Blease Brown, 33, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
-30-