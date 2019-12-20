Friday, December 20th, 2019 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 19, 2019

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Ryan Kevin Chesser, 22, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); parole violation (for technical violation).

Michael Joseph Rozaieski, 47, assault, first-degree; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.

Karl Thomas Blincoe, 40, contempt of court.

Justin Creed Rowlett, 24, contempt of court.

Justin Blease Brown, 33, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.

