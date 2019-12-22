Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 21-22, 2019
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Maurice Lee Greenwell, 55, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, second-degree (drug unspecified); possession drug paraphernalia.
Percy Cubas Espinoza, 51, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Floyd Lee Thermon, 45, failure to comply with sex offender registration; parole violation (for felony offense); non-payment of court costs, fees or fines (2 counts).
Zachary Bolin, 27, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failue to appear (2 counts).
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
Keith Thomas Stevens, 42, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); no insurance card; failure to or improper signal.
-30-