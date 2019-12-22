Posted by admin

Obituary: Wayne Carrier, 66, of Bardstown

Wayne Carrier, 66, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence. He was born Dec. 8, 1953, in Louisville. He was an employee for the City of Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Duncan Carrier; his parents, John and Mary Carrier; two sisters, Mable Louise Reed, and Doris Marilla; and two brothers, John Carrier, and Jim Carrier.

He is survived by his sister, Marian Cunningham of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with burial in Bardstown Cemetery at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-