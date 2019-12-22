Posted by admin

Obituary: Donald Francis Bayens, 69, Boston

Donald Francis Bayens, 69, of Boston, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Louisville on Sept. 7, 1950, to Mary “Margie” (Riggs) Bayens and Joseph Conrad Bayens. He fondly spoke of growing up in the Germantown area of Louisville and frequently shared stories of his childhood adventures along Beargrass Creek with his brothers, sisters, and other neighborhood kids. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in December of 1971.

He was proud of his 27 years of service in the government of the United States. He was part of the “gunsmiths to the Navy” team at Naval Ordnance Station in Louisville. He retired as an Engineering Technician at Naval Surface Warfare Center-Crane in Indiana and always liked knowing that his work supported our US troops. He was a parishioner of the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown.

He spent many summers in the garden and many winters feeding the birds. He passed on his love of the great outdoors to his children. He could be described as a man of quiet dedication and humility, who did things for others even when they weren’t aware. His dry sense of humor brought laughs to many, and his faith brought comfort for all. He was a devoted husband and father who took pride in providing for his family in so many ways; his family was his life. He was truly the definition of a family man, who supported his wife and children in all of their endeavors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Bill.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara (Heuser) Bayens; two children, Rebecca Knight (Kyle) and Matthew Bayens (Carolyn); two sisters Linda Whiteside (Larry) and Beverly Douthitt (James); two brothers David Bayens (Debbie) and Greg Bayens (Debbie); one sister-in-law Linda Bayens; and many nieces and nephews.

His family would like to extend their deepest thanks to the staff at the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital for all of their care, compassion, and tenderness for Don as well as for his family. They took care of him and his family as if they were their own family members, and his family is eternally grateful for their efforts.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Therese of Lisieux Church in Louisville, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at Bosse Funeral Home, located on Ellison Avenue in Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy can be made in his memory to the University of Kentucky Catholic Newman Center, the Abbey of Gethsemani, and St. Therese of Lisieux Church.

The Bosse Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of the arrangements.

