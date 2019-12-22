Posted by admin

Obituary: Frank Stopher, 81, Lebanon Junction

Frank Stopher, 81, of Lebanon Junction, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lebanon Junction. He served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1959 with the White House Army Signal Agency (WHASA) under the administration of President Dwight D. Eisenhower. His hobbies included collecting model trains, John Wayne memorabilia, bird feeding and watching the Chicago Cubs and Kentucky Wildcats.

He was preceded in death by one son, Darryl Wayne Stopher; his parents, Earl Lee Stopher Sr. and Dorothy McCubbins Stopher; and one brother, Earl Lee Stopher Jr.

He is survived by two children, Pamela Nelson (Jim) of Boston and Glenn Stopher (Melanie) of Sellersburg, Ind.; one sister, Bonnie Bryant (Greg) of Lebanon Junction; one brother, Gary Stopher (Etzel) of Elizabethtown; four grandchidren; two nieces and six nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating. Burial is in the Lebanon Junction City Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, and after 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-