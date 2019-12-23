Posted by admin

Four convicted in Nelson Circuit Court were pardoned by Gov. Matt Bevin

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 — Four people who were convicted of crimes in Nelson Circuit Court received full and unconditional pardons from outgoing Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin prior to his leaving office.

The list of pardoned individuals and their cases numbers include:

90-CR-002. Eric Allen Gilbert of Bloomfield was convicted of drug trafficking in Spencer Circuit Court in 1989, and in Nelson Circuit Court in 1990.

According to the pardon, Gilbert “has turned his life around since he was convicted for his criminal activity nearly 30 years ago. He is an excellent husband, father, employee and community citizen.”

01-M–1817 / 06-CR-277 / 11-CR-122. Harry Eugene Pedigo of Owensboro was convicted in 2005 of theft by unlawful taking in Hardin County, and convicted in Nelson County in 2001 of theft by deception, in 2007 of complicity to burglarly and receiving stolen property, and in 2011 on eight counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

According to the governor’s pardon, Pedigo has turned his life around. “His life story is an example to others of how to seize an opportunity for redemption.”

093-CR-0027-002. William Vernon Hayes of Forney, Texas was convicted in Nelson County in 1994 of burglary and robbery.

According to Gov. Bevin’s pardon, “I am not convinced he was justly treated by the criminal justice system. I am convinced, however, that he has fully paid any debt that he owes to society for any involvement he may have had in a crime that occurred 25 years ago. Since that time, Mr. Hayes has been a model citizen and a blessing to both his family and community.”

95-CR-67 / 95-CR-110. Bryant Lee Copeland of Bardstown was convicted of three counts of possession of controlled substance in 1996.

According to Gov. Bevin’s pardon, Copeland “made some unwise and criminal decisions more than 20 years ago. Since that time he has turned his life around.”

