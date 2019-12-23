Posted by admin

Obituary: Geraldine Warner, 95

Geraldine Warner, 95, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019. She was born to the late Henry A. and Marie Richardson O’Banion in Hart Count on Jan. 4, 1924. She was a member of First Christian Church of Bardstown. She enjoyed reading, her garden, canning, camping and spending time with her family. She has resided with her daughter, Sue, since the death of her husband.

GERALDINE WARNER

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Brite Warner; three brothers, Gordon O’Banion, Nolan O’Banion, and James O’Banion; one granddaughter, Julie M. O’Bryan; and two stepsons, Raymond Warner and James Warner.

She is survived by one daughter, Carolyn “Sue” Taylor (Kendrick) of Elizabethtown; one stepdaughter, Patti Hardin (Delaine) of Harrodsburg; a very special friend whom she thought of as a daughter, Rose Hamilton (Jerry) of Bardstown; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway in Louisville.

Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Alzheimer’s Research, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, or to the charity of your choice.

Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-