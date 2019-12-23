Posted by admin

Obituary: Ronald Ray Gaw, 60, Shepherdsville

Ronald Ray Gaw I, 60, of Shepherdsville, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. He was born March 3, 1959, in Louisville to Betty “Dolly” Warren Ice and the late Russell C. Gaw. He was a heavy equipment operator for Filcon Construction and a member of the NRA.

He was preceded in death by his father; one son, Clint C. Gaw; his mother-in-law, Shelba England; one niece, Amanda England; and one sister in law, Patsy Gaw.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Teresa (England) Gaw; one son, Ronald Ray Gaw II (Donna); one stepson, Shawn Browner; his mother, Betty “Dolly” Warren Ice (George); five siblings, Dean Gaw (Kat), Tracy Gaw (Karen), Glen Gaw, Retta Walls (Greg) and Chancey Gaw; one father-in-law, Kenneth England; four grandchildren, Jerzey Rae Browner, Harper Sea Gaw, Alexis Francisco and Riley Logan Gaw; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home, Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.

Visitation is noon-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, and 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2018, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

