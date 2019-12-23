Posted by admin

Obituary: Dorothy Loraine Purvis Roberts, 90, Shelbyville

Dorothy Loraine Purvis Roberts, 90, of Shelbyville, died Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at her residence. She was a native of Shelbyville, the daughter of the late Herbert Dewey and Minnie Pearl Raney Purvis.

DOROTHY LORAINE PURVIS ROBERTS

She was a member of the Shelby Christian Church. She was a former checker, bookkeeper, and supervisor at Kroger, she retired after 33 years and nine months of service. She was a member of Local 227, U.F.C.W. Living life to the fullest, she played softball with her children and made certain that they attended church. She enjoyed the beach, any beach; she loved the ocean. An excellent bowler, she formerly participated on a bowling league. She enjoyed shopping, dancing, and fishing, and she was an astute card player. Her pastimes also included word jumbles, crossword puzzles, and word finders. And she left no doubt that she was a loyal fan of the University of Kentucky wildcats. She was a thoughtful friend and will be remembered for the birthday, Christmas, get-well, and sympathy cards she sent throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Nash Roberts.

She is survived by four children, Alan Keith Roberts of Shelbyville, Katie Roberts of Bagdad, Debbie Brunner of Bardstown, and Mark L. Roberts (Judy) of Shelbyville; three grandchildren, Brandi Botkin, Matthew Brunner, and Emily Ann Boldin; and seven great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville, with the Rev. Dave Charlton and the Rev. Charles Ashby officiating. Burial is in the Grove Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the American Cancer Society or to the V.F.W. Post in Shelbyville.

The Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville is in charge of arrangements.

-30-