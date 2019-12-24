Posted by admin

Obituary: Paul Spalding, 72, Bardstown

Paul Spalding, 72, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Landmark of Bardstown. He was born on Jan. 25, 1947, in Washington County. He worked at Lowe’s and was a member of Local 89. He was a member of Mill Creek Baptist Church and Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He loved mowing grass and his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Ginny Spalding; his parents, Catherine and Paul Spalding; five sisters, Ruth, Martina, Shirley, Rita, and Dana; and three brothers, Donnie Lee Spalding, Douglas Spalding and Ernie Spalding.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Spalding; two daughters, Cathy Newton and Janice Spalding;

one son, Joseph “Joe” Paul Spalding; three sisters, Lynda Marks, JoAnn Gribbins, and Bonnie Fogt; three brothers, Bernard Spalding, Jerry Spalding, and Louis Spalding; four grandchildren, Jonathan, Courtney, Victoria, and Ian; four great-grandchildren, Kayelyn, Ellie, Barrett, and Emily; and loving nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Barlow Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Haynes officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may go towards his funeral expenses.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

