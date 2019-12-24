Posted by admin

Law enforcement investigating overnight thefts from vehicles in Cox’s Creek

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has been investigation 14 incidents of theft from vehicles that took place overnight Sunday night in the Cox’s Creek area on Louisville Road.

Deputies and sheriff’s office detectives are investigating the thefts and following up on leads.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists to keep valuables out of sight in their vehicles when parked and to keep the car doors, garages and house doors locked.

If you have any information regarding the thefts or security video of the area,please contact Nelson County Dispatch at 502-348-3211.

-30-