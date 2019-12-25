Posted by admin

Obituary: Joseph Gerald ‘Buck’ Reid, 83, Holy Cross

Joseph Gerald “Buck” Reid, 83, of Holy Cross, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 3, 1936, in Holy Cross. He was a farmer and a retired employee of Jim Beam Distillery.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jewell Marie Hagan Reid (2013); his parents, Joby and Mary Josephine “Bert” Corbett Reid; and two brothers, Mike Reid and J. P. Reid.

Survivors include four daughters, Carol Edgington (Lee) of Winchester, Patsy Reid (Maurice Jackson) of Lexington, Jane Kleyn of Holy Cross and Annette Carpenter (Hoyt) of Winter Garden, Fla; five sons, Jimmy Reid of Boston, Eddie Reid (Carolyn) of Manton, Thomas Reid (Eva) of Georgetown, Paul Reid (Tammy) of Holy Cross and Mark Reid (Elaine) of Pasadena, Calif.; four sisters, Recie Downs of Louisville, Bernadette Brian (Edward) of New Haven, Marcella Bartley of Holy Cross and Sister Clara Reid, OSU of Owensboro; two brothers, Stanley Reid (Barbara) and Helman Reid (Darlene) all of Holy Cross; 27 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 59 New Haven Road, Loretto, with the Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Hosparus Health of Green River for their care.

Pallbearers are Brian Reid, Logan Reid, Scott Reid, Sydney Reid Sutherland, Justin Reid and Matthew Reid Carpenter.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

