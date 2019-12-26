Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Edward Leake, 64, Lebanon

Charles Edward Leake, 64, of Lebanon, died Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence. He was born May 8, 1955, in Marion County. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his son, Charles Michael Leake; his parents, John Warner Leake and Mary Elsie Minor Leake; one stepson, Kevin Brian Ewing; and one brother, Junior Leake.

Survivors include his companion, Cathy Ewing of Lebanon; three brothers, Bob Leake, Jerry Leake, and Larry Leake, all of Raywick; five sisters, Lois Mecholsky (Bill) of New Jersey, Ruth Wells (Allen) of Louisville, Barbara Culver of Bardstown, Phyllis Leake of Bardstown, and Judy Leake of Florida.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Bosley Funeral Home officiated by Deacon Joe Dant. Cremation to follow after funeral services.

Visitation is 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the funeral home.

Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

