Obituary: Rosamond Lockerbie, 94, Elizabethtown
Rosamond Lockerbie, 94, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Goshen, Ind., died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen, where she was honored as Presbyterian Women of the Year. She was a longtime member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship Bible Study, and a member of Delta Theta Tau Benevolent Sorority. She loved the Bible, her family, and all children and dogs.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Clair Lockerbie; one daughter, Cheryl Annis Lockerbie; two sisters, June Wachs and Eva Spaid; and one brother, William H. Dunfee.
She is survived by one daughter, Marilyn Claire (Bill) Shoemaker of Howardstown; one son, Fredrick Bruce (Lynda) Lockerbie of Carmel, Ind.; four grandchildren, Andrew M. (Jennifer) Lockerbie, Jennifer (Kevin) Rumple, Jason D. Shoemaker and Matthew R. (Kayla) Shoemaker; eight great-grandchildren, Jesse (Kaylyn) Lockerbie, Grace (Matthew) Gregerson, Hope Lockerbie, Justus Lockerbie, Chloe Rumple, Wyatt Rumple, Abigail Shoemaker and Levi Shoemaker and one great-great-grandson, James.
The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. George Smith officiating.
Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.
The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
-30-