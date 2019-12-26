Posted by admin

Obituary: Rosamond Lockerbie, 94, Elizabethtown

Rosamond Lockerbie, 94, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Goshen, Ind., died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Goshen, where she was honored as Presbyterian Women of the Year. She was a longtime member of the Christian Women’s Fellowship Bible Study, and a member of Delta Theta Tau Benevolent Sorority. She loved the Bible, her family, and all children and dogs.

ROSAMOND LOCKERBIE

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Clair Lockerbie; one daughter, Cheryl Annis Lockerbie; two sisters, June Wachs and Eva Spaid; and one brother, William H. Dunfee.

She is survived by one daughter, Marilyn Claire (Bill) Shoemaker of Howardstown; one son, Fredrick Bruce (Lynda) Lockerbie of Carmel, Ind.; four grandchildren, Andrew M. (Jennifer) Lockerbie, Jennifer (Kevin) Rumple, Jason D. Shoemaker and Matthew R. (Kayla) Shoemaker; eight great-grandchildren, Jesse (Kaylyn) Lockerbie, Grace (Matthew) Gregerson, Hope Lockerbie, Justus Lockerbie, Chloe Rumple, Wyatt Rumple, Abigail Shoemaker and Levi Shoemaker and one great-great-grandson, James.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. George Smith officiating.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-