Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 23-26, 2019
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Travis C. Ward, 30, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Humberto Antonio, 40, alcohol intoxication in a public place.
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
Troy Dale Stone, 40, operating on a suspended license; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine).
Billly Joe Downs, 47, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
William Lonnie Barnes, 38, failure to appear.
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
Steven Lynn Morton, 42, parole violation (for felony offense).
-30-