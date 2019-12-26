Thursday, December 26th, 2019 | Posted by

Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 23-26, 2019

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.

Travis C. Ward, 30, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Humberto Antonio, 40, alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019

Troy Dale Stone, 40, operating on a suspended license; no insurance; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine).

Billly Joe Downs, 47, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.

William Lonnie Barnes, 38, failure to appear.

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019

Steven Lynn Morton, 42, parole violation (for felony offense).

-30-

Comments are closed

Archives