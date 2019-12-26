Posted by admin

Obituary: Stanley Washington ‘Bo’ Hardin Sr., 79, Bardstown

Stanley Washington “Bo” Hardin Sr., 79, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born March 7, 1940, in Spencer County to the late William Earl and Lena Myrtle Hardin. He was a farmer and member of Nelson County Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Hardin and Marie Patton; and four brothers, Roy Hardin, Bobby Hardin, Ray Hardin and Ruel Lee “Woofie” Hardin.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Curtsinger Hardin; three sons, Michael (Victoria) Curtsinger, Stanley (Nikki) Hardin Jr., Steve (Jessica) Hardin, all of Bardstown; and nine grandchildren.

The funeral is 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Nelson County Baptist Church with Bro. Darrell Goodlett officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Nelson County Baptist Church.

The family request that contributions be made towards the funeral services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

