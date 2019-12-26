Posted by admin

Obituary: William Darrell ‘Timmy’ Chappell, 62, Lebanon

William Darrell “Timmy” Chappell, 62, of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at his aunt’s residence in Bardstown. He was born March 7, 1957, in Bardstown to the late Georgia Chappell and was a construction laborer.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles “Bubba” Lancaster; his mother and stepfather, Georgia and Chapel Chappell; and a half-brother, Charles “Chuckie” Lancaster.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Ramsey Chappell; one son, Wilfro Chappell of Bardstown; and two sisters, Charlene Johnson and Peggy Johnson, both of Bardstown.

Cremation was chosen by the family. A memorial service will be held at St. John AME Zion Church at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

