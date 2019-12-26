Posted by admin

Obituary: Fred Francis, 80, Bardstown

Fred Francis, 80, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at his winter home in Pembroke Pines, Fla. He was born May 15, 1939, in Byesville, Ohio. He was a graduate of Morehead State University. He started his coaching career at Murray State University, then St. Joe Prep, Eastern Kentucky University, and finished his coaching career at Tennessee Tech University. He then returned to Kentucky to become a small business owner and also work for the Kentucky Labor Cabinet. He was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Freda Catron Francis; one daughter, Jeanine Rae Francis; and mother, Jennie Francis Nowak.

He is survived by one daughter, Michelle (Michael Phipps) Francis; two sons, Anthony (Bethel) Francis, and Tim (Ann Marie) Francis; seven grandchildren, Jeannie, Michael, Maddie, Caroline, Gabe, Samantha, and Madison; and two great-grandchildren, Hudson, and Emily.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with burial in the church cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Barlow Funeral Home with a prayer service Sunday evening.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

