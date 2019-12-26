Posted by admin

Obituary: Cathy Jo Buley, 62, Cox’s Creek

Cathy Jo Buley, 62, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at her residence. She was born Aug. 30, 1957, in Louisville to the late Randall Floyd and Phyllis Gene Glasscock Sullivan. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Buley; three sons she raised, Ronnie Buley of Cox’s Creek, Billy (Lori) Green of Shepherdsville, and James (Kristie) Green of Katy, Texas; and one brother, Michael (Sheila) Sullivan of Pleasureville.

Cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

