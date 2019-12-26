Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Edward ‘Ed’ Cecil, 65, Cox’s Creek

Charles Edward “Ed” Cecil, 65, of Cox’s Creek, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born June 26, 1954 in Louisville to David Ambrose and Helen Marie Cooper Cecil. He was the former owner of Ed’s Fruit Market. He was a farmer and bee keeper and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. He was loved by many and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He made all who met him feel like family.

CHARLES EDWARD “ED” CECIL

He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Cecil; and one sister, Jeannie Poffley.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Zibart Cecil one daughter, Amanda (Mark) Daffer of Louisville; one son, Adam (Sarah) Cecil of Cox’s Creek; his father, David Cecil of Louisville; five sisters, Judy Conder, Linda (Terry) Savage, Kathy (Tim) King, Susie (Rick) Davis, and Theresa (Richard) Gray, all of Louisville; six brothers, Dave Cecil, Jim Cecil, and Mark Cecil, all of Louisville, Bill (Betty) Cecil of Carmel, Ind., Butch (Kathy) Cecil of Fort Meyers, Fla., and Chris (Carol) Cecil of Frankfort; and five grandchildren, Knox Daffer, Henry Daffer, Isabel Cecil, Jack Cecil, and Evan Cecil.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Jeff Estacio officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-