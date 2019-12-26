Posted by admin

Breaking News: Hunter discovers woman’s body Thursday in field off Sullivan Lane

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, 5:55 p.m. — The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office responded just after 5 p.m. Thursday for a report of a woman’s body found in field off Sullivan Lane north of Bardstown.

A man who had hunting privileges on land in the area of 1300 Sullivan Lane told Nelson County Dispatch that he found the body of a deceased woman in a field while hunting in the area.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office detectives are on the scene at this time and the Nelson Count Coroner is responding to the site.

Check back with The Nelson County Gazette for more on this breaking story.

