Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Steven Lynn Morton, 42, parole violation (for felony offense).
Clarissa Dawn Long, 38, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.
Kenneth Joseph Lanning, 39, failure to appear.
Cody N. Smith, 21, contempt of court.
Shane David Helm, 27, parole violation (for technical violation).
Derrick Allen McClain, 39, contempt of court.
Chad Edward Tipton, 32, public intoxication controlled substances (excludes alcohol).
-30-