Obituary: Charles Henry Bowman Jr., 73, Louisville

Charles Henry Bowman Jr., 73, of Louisville, died Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center with his family by his side. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, baseball, playing pool and time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Henry Bowman Sr. and Hester Vititoe; one daughter, Frances Bowman; one sisters, Wanda Frances Bowman Cooper; and one brother, Thomas Bowman.

He is survived by his companion of 24 years, Vicki Alcorn; four daughters, Lisa Hammiel (Curtis) of Shepherdsville, Linda Jadzak (Paul) of Shepherdsville, Tammy Smith (Rick) of Bardstown, and Crystal Bowman Gowen of Shelbyville; one son, Matthew Bowman (Samantha) of Louisville; two stepdaughters, Amanda Fowler of Elizabethtown and Jamie Johnson (Kevin) of Louisville; one brother, Joseph Bowman of Chaplin; 18 grandchildren, Nathan, Charles, Heather, Rachel, Sharon, Sera, Savannah, Kimberly, Elizabeth, Leigh, Brittany, Katie, Amber, Brendan, Kelsey, Madison, Kayla and Aiden; four stepgrandchildren Braylin, Aubrey, Hannah and Emma; five great-grandchildren Lilly, Liam, Caylee, Yaniera and Yaniel; his dog Biscuit; and many other family members and friends.

The family has chosen cremation with a memorial service to take place at a later date.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.

