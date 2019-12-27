Posted by admin

Police identify woman whose body was found Thursday on Sullivan Lane

Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa speaks to the media at a press conference Friday regarding the discovery of a woman’s body in a field on Sullivan Lane north of Bardstown.

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 (add press conference video, 5 p.m.) — The woman whose body was found in field on Sullivan Lane north of Bardstown on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, was identified as Mary Teresa Ball, 43, of Bardstown.

According to Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa, the body was discovered by hunters who were in field to place feed when they found the body face down on the trail, about 200 yards from the highway with no cell phone or other form of identity with her.

Pineiroa said the victim had been deceased for up to 24 hours prior to its discovery on Thursday.

The cause of death remains under investigation, though an autopsy conducted Friday determined she did not die of trauma or injury to her body, and investigators have ruled out foul play. The Medical Examiner’s office is awaitng results of toxicology and other testing that will help determine the cause of Ball’s death.

Police are also investigating the connection that Ball had with a single-vehicle non-injury accident that involved a car she owned.

That accident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident and found the vehicle was being operated by Ball’s son, who told officers he was alone in the vehicle.

Pineiroa said the vehicle was on Sullivan Lane traveling in the direction of Louisville Road when it went off the road. The accident happened within 300 to 500 yards of where Ball’s body was found the next day.

Police are still working to determine if Ball was in the vehicle at the time of the accident. Ball’s car is being held by police as part of their investigation.

Pineiroa said the investigation may lead to charges related to Ball’s death. Citing the fact the investigation is ongoing, he declined to offer specifics on the nature of those charges.

-30-