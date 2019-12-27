Posted by admin

Obituary: John Pratt ‘Jay’ Wickham, 52, Bardstown

John Pratt “Jay” Wickham, 52, of Bardstown, died Thursday Dec. 26, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was born Oct. 26, 1967, in Louisville. He was an insurance adjustor who loved sports and was an avid Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan. He was a member of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Shirley Carrico Wickham; his maternal grandparents, Victor and Lorena Carrico; and his paternal grandparents, Bob and Ellen Wickham.

He is survived by his son, Tommy Wickham; one sister, Mary Ellen (Pat) Werner of Bardstown; one brother, Jimmy (Mary Nally) Wickham of Bardstown; two nephews, Drew Werner and Ben Werner; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The Memorial Mass is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral, with burial in the church cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Barlow Funeral Home with a Monday evening prayer service.

Memorial contributions may go to K.O.D.A. or donor’s favorite charity.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

