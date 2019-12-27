Posted by admin

Obituary: Charles Preston ‘Charlie’ Hellard, 74, Lebanon Junction

Charles Preston “Charlie” Hellard, 74, of Lebanon Junction, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home. He was the owner of Charlie’s Car Service in Lebanon Junction and a member of the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church in Bardstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Flora Mae Frazier Hellard; and one brother, Thomas Hellard.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sandra Ashbaugh Hellard; two daughters, Angela Gayle Hardin and Jennifer Rose Duvall; two sons, Charles E. Hellard (Mary Lou) and Anthony Allen Hellard (Tonya); two sisters, Margaret Hardin and Agnes Baker; one brother, Randall Hellard (Sue); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction with Pastor Mike Rodgers officiating.

Burial is in the First Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is noon-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, and after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is in charge of arrangements.

