Obituary: Charles Patrick ‘Pat’ Abell, 76, Lebanon

Charles Patrick “Pat” Abell, 76, of Lebanon, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Palliative Care Center at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Feb. 2, 1943, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of General Electric in Louisville with 34 years of service. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a military policeman stationed in Korea. He was an avid softball player up until the age of 72. He was a member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Fowler Athanasius Abell Sr. and Anna Melvina Spalding; two sisters, Mary Lou Millner and infant Cecelia Marie Abell; and two brothers, James Mark and Thomas Milton “Tom” Abell.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joan Maupin Abell; two daughters, Tami O’Daniel (Sam) of Lebanon and Mitzi Delius (Guy) of Frankfort; two sisters, Sheila Rose Williams (Paul) of Mount Washington and Elizabeth Barlow (James) of Lebanon; two brothers, Lawrence Abell (Diane) and Fowler Abell, Jr. (Martha), both of Lebanon.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church, 3295 Highway 208, Lebanon. Burial is in the Lebanon National Cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Guy Delius, Sam O’Daniel, Eugene Abell, Tim Bob Thomas, Mike Maupin, Randall Caulk and Terry Battcher; Honorary pallbearers are Gary Gaus, Kenny Lindig, Terry Stollard, Fowler Abell, Jr., Lawrence Abell, Chuck Hancock and members of the Kentuckiana Softball team.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Marion County Good Samaritans Foundation, PO Box 807, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

