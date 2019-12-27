Posted by admin

Sen. Higdon seeks resident’s legislative priorities prior to 2020 General Assembly

By JIMMY HIGDON

14th District State Senator

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 — I want to express my appreciation for you for the privilege to serve as your state Senator. I will continue to work diligently to make sure Frankfort hears your voice.

SEN. JIMMY HIGDON

Much of our priority legislation passed in 2019. Nonetheless, we will be addressing critical policy issues facing the Commonwealth in our upcoming 2020 Legislative Session. Not the least of which includes composing Kentucky’s biennial budget and shaping the state road plan.

In the days ahead, I will be hosting legislative coffees throughout our district. Legislative Coffees provide you the opportunity to share with me – and your representative – your input on any matter of importance to you. The legislative coffee schedule is as follows:

Jan. 6, 2020: Legislative Coffee at the Nelson County Old Courthouse- 8 a.m. with Rep. McCoy

Jan. 7, 2020: Legislative Coffee at the Spencer County- Taylorsville Chamber of Commerce- 8 a.m. with Rep. Tipton

Jan. 13, 2020: Legislative Coffee at the Marion County Chamber of Commerce at Center Square- 8 a.m. Rep. Reed

Jan 25, 2020: Legislative Coffee at the Marion County Farm Bureau Insurance Office- 8:30 a.m. with Rep. Reed

Jan. 27, 2020: Legislative Coffee in Casey County at Liberty City Hall – 8 a.m. with Rep. Elliott

Feb. 22, 2020: Spencer County Farm Bureau

PRAYER BREAKFAST. Additionally, the 18th Annual Josephine “Mama Jo” Nuckols’ Prayer Breakfast will begin at 8 a.m. Jan. 4, 2020, at the Lebanon United Methodist Church, 236 North Spalding Ave. in Lebanon. Breakfast and prayer service will begin at 9:00 a.m. This breakfast is a great way to kick off the New Year alongside fellow community members. I hope to see you there.

2020 LEGISLATIVE SURVEY. As always, I value your input as we look forward to the upcoming 2020 Regular Session. Please take a moment to complete my legislative survey and return it via the information listed at the end of this document.

Thank you for your questions, comments, and ideas throughout the year. I look forward to the continued discussion in 2020. Have a blessed and happy New Year.

Please let me know how important the following issues are to you:

1) Kentucky is one of the five states that hold a gubernatorial election in odd-numbered years. Should the General Assembly pass legislation to allow Kentuckians to vote on a constitutional amendment that would move gubernatorial elections to even-numbered years?

1. Yes

2. No

2) The sale, distribution, and use of marijuana are currently illegal in Kentucky. Do you support:

1. No change in the current law, keeping marijuana illegal in the state of Kentucky?

2. Allowing use of medical marijuana under the control of physicians with appropriate medical protocols?

3. Medical and recreational use of marijuana for persons over a certain age?

3) Would you support a tax reform effort similar to Tennessee that would lower the income tax rates while increasing consumption rates?

1 Yes

2 No

4) Would you support legislation to expand casino gaming in Kentucky?

Yes No

5) Would you support a minimal increase in the gas tax to improve and modernize our infrastructure?

Yes No

6) Would you support a statewide smoking/vaping ban?

Yes No

7) Would you support a constitutional amendment on tort reform that would curtail frivolous lawsuits?

Yes No

8) Would you support legislation requiring a photo ID or driver’s license to vote?

Yes No

9) Would you support a Constitutional Amendment for the restoration of voting rights after 5 years of the completion of sentence for convicted felons (Not including violent crimes or sexual based offenses)

Yes No

10) Please rank, with 1 being highest, what you feel are priority areas for state spending?

_ Roads and Bridges (Infrastructure)

_ K-12 Education

_ Public Pension Liability Other ___________________

_ Public Health Programs

_ Public Safety (Law Enforcement)

_ Medicaid Roads and Bridges

_ Postsecondary Education _ Preschool and Early Child Care

Please tell me about some of the problems you see facing our communities or provide ideas for bills I should support during the 2020 Regular Session.

Constituent Contact Form Name: ___________________________________

Address: _______________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________

Phone (optional):_____________________________

Email: (optional):_____________________________

Please return this survey via mail to:

Senator Jimmy Higdon

Attn: Survey Responses

702 Capitol Ave

Annex Room 204

Frankfort KY 40601

or email to: Jimmy.Higdon@LRC.KY.GOV

-30-