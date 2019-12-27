Posted by admin

Rep. Chad McCoy’s questionnaire seeking local input on 2020 legislative issues

By CHAD MCCOY

50th District State Representative

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 — Below is my 2020 Legislative Questionnaire, which I hope you will take a few moments to complete.

CHAD MCCOY

While I have mailed a few copies to households in our district, I am extremely grateful that the Nelson County Gazette has agreed to make this survey available to a greater number of households than publication by the local newspaper alone.

As you read these questions, please understand that by asking a question, I am not necessarily endorsing the issue. Instead, the questions are based on pre-filed bills and other proposals floating around Kentucky. By sharing your opinions on these issues, you will help me better represent you.

The questionnaires can be mailed to my Frankfort office at 702 Capital Avenue, Annex Room 370, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601 or emailed to me at Chad.McCoy@lrc.ky.gov.

1 Which of the following issues do you feel should be the top priority for legislators during the 2020 Session? (please choose one)

_ Health Care

_ Jobs and the Economy

_ K-12 Public Education

_ Roads and Bridges

_ Postsecondary Education

_ Preschool and Early Child Care

_ Other

2 Please rank, with 1 being highest, what you feel are priority areas for state spending?

_ Roads and Bridges (Infrastructure)

_ Education

_ Public Pension Liability

_ Public Health Programs (Excluding Medicaid)

_ Public Safety (Law Enforcement)

_ Medicaid

_ Other _____________________

3 Are you in favor of increasing the state sales tax rate (currently at 6 percent), in order to lower the income tax on individuals and businesses?

_ Yes

_ No

_ Undecided

4 Several local governments and business groups have asked the legislature to give local voters the option to approve a temporary local sales tax designated for specific projects. Would you support having the option to vote on a local sales tax to fund specific local projects?

_ Yes

_ No

_ Undecided

5 How would you describe the condition of roads and bridges in our area?

_ Poor

_ Fair

_ Good

_ Excellent

6 Would you support increasing the gasoline tax, which must be spent on building and maintaining roads and bridges and other infrastructure?

_ Yes

_ No

_ Undecided

7 Do you support modernizing Kentucky’s gasoline tax to ensure that owners of hybrid and electric vehicles pay their fair share toward the construction of roads and bridges?

_ Yes

_ No

_ Undecided

8 Would you support requiring drug-testing for welfare recipients to qualify for public assistance?

_ Yes

_ Yes, but only if tied to drug treatment programs

_ No

_ Undecided

9 Do you support allowing taxpayers to receive a tax credit in exchange for donations to nonprofit organizations that provide scholarships for students to attend private schools?

_ Yes

_ No

_ Undecided

10 Would you support funding for charter schools in areas where traditional public schools are not able to serve students adequately?

_ Yes

_ No

_ Undecided

11 Are you in favor of prohibiting employers from requiring potential employees from disclosing if they have a criminal record?

_ Yes

_ No

_ Undecided

I also hope you will feel free to contact me over the next few weeks. I can be reached at home anytime or through the toll-free message line in Frankfort at 1-800-372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Chad.McCoy@lrc.ky.gov. You can keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky Legislature’s Home Page at www.legislature.ky.gov.

-30-