Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Dakota S. Landers, 26, escape, first-degree.
James Gale Estermyer, 41, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
Judith Camille Cowles, 25, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
Brooklyn Paige Beard, 18, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; possesson of drug paraphernalia.
