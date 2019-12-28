Posted by admin

Obituary: Maureen Coughlin, SCN, 92, Louisville

Maureen Coughlin, SCN (formerly Sister Maureen Francis), 92, died Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was born in Brockton, Mass. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 69 years.

She served as a music teacher at Most Blessed Sacrament in Louisville; at St. Vincent de Paul in Mt. Vernon, Ohio; at Little Flower in Memphis; and at LaSalette Academy in Covington. She taught eighth grade at St. Agatha in Columbus, Ohio and St. Agnes in Louisville, where she also served as assistant principal and principal. From 1979-1988, she was principal at Presentation Academy in Louisville. She served in the Education Department at Spalding University as Director of Student Teaching from 1990 – 2007.

She is survived by one brother, William Francis Coughlin; her extended family; and by her religious community.

Visitation is 1-2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at the Nazareth Home Chapel, Louisville. Her body will arrive at Nazareth at 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer vigil in St. Vincent Church.

The Funeral Mass is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, followed by burial in the Nazareth Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent to the SCN Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

The Ratterman Funeral Home in Louisville is in charge of arrangements.

