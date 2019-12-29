Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

Get it first. Get it fast. Get the Gazette.

Jeremiah Jeshawn Odom, 20, trafficking in marijuana, 8 ounces to less than 5 pounds; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrin Dewayne Livers, 18, trafficking in marijuana, 8 ounces to less than 5 pounds; possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Lewis Rogers, 20, trafficking in marijuana, 8 ounces to less than 5 pounds; possession drug paraphernalia; speeding, 9 mph over limit; failure to or improper signal.

Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.