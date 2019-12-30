Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 29-30, 2019
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
Editor’s Note: A record of an arrest is not an indication of guilt.
Shaiann Christian Nicole Hill, 22, failure to appear.
Matt Leon Jolicoeur, 31, failure to appear.
Chad Alan Chesser, 40, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana; assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); criminal mischief, third-degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
Steven Eric Brown, 36, Possession controlled substance,first-degree (heroin).
Daniel Jene Lacy, 36, trafficking in controlled substances, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine); possession of drug paraphernalia.
-30-